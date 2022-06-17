The Real Reason Superman Appears In So Many Seinfeld Episodes

In a 2016 Reddit AMA, a fan asked Jerry Seinfeld the real reason for so many Superman references in “Seinfeld.” “Larry David and I discovered that we were both obsessed with Superman and admired him while also finding him very funny, so he brought up a lot,” the comedian admitted. So it turns out that the inclusion of Superman was as much credit to Larry David as it was to Seinfeld himself. David even admitted to Rolling Stone in 2011 that his character in Curb Your Enthusiasm is his version of Superman.

Longtime Seinfeld writer Peter Melhmen wrote an article for Parade about how Superman got into the sitcom, noting that there was never a plan for the DC hero to be an ongoing theme. Melhem said he was never directed to add Superman to a script and that it always seemed to happen organically. “Just consider: Superman was dedicated to ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’; the Seinfeld characters devoted themselves to lying, cheating, and getting their own way. For his all-too-human problems, Jerry turned to someone from Krypton. In his puny narcissism, George sought inspiration from the epitome of selflessness,” the author said.

It seems like Superman references and appearances in “Seinfeld” were inevitable since the two pop culture phenomena were more alike than anyone ever thought.