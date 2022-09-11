The Real Reason Rosita Was Missing From The Walking Dead Season 8

Summarizing everything that survived Rosita in her first few seasons would mean compiling an impressive list. She escapes the cannibalistic slaughterhouse of Terminus, sees Alexandria being overrun and helps retake it, and violently killed two of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lovers. This no doubt plays a part in her single-minded desire to get revenge on him and see the Saviors destroyed for most of Season 7. During the season finale, she is shot outside of the Sanctuary but survives.

Considering all of this, her relative absence in Season 8 is quite noticeable. She is briefly seen recovering from her wound in the season premiere, but is not seen again until Episode 6. She reverts to her tough self fairly quickly, of course, even leading a group of survivors alongside Daryl as they flee a ransacked Alexandria to the Hilltop, but in some ways that makes up for her absence for much of the first third of the season even brighter.