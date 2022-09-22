The Real Reason Omar Metwally’s Role Has Been Reduced In Big Sky Season 3

While “Big Sky” aired its second-season finale on May 19, 2022, ABC announced just a week prior that they had renewed the show for a third season (via TV Line). With the future of the show uncertain, Omar Metwally reached out to showrunner Elwood Reid to discuss a role he wanted to play. “At the end of [Season 2], Omar came to me and he had the opportunity to play in an off-season game. And I said ‘Sure,'” Reid recalled. “I didn’t know if we would come back. I didn’t know when we were going to come back” (via TV Line).

Metwally played the role of Sam, a bossy psychiatrist, in Brian Watkin’s Lincoln Center Theater production of Epiphany. Unfortunately for Metwally, filming on Big Sky began a month earlier than usual and Reid was forced to write Metwally out as he was still committed to the play. But Reid is adamant our favorite US Marshal will return, telling TV Line he’s “not dead, he’s not gone. He might actually show up at some point. But he’s not in that first set of episodes.” We hope he’ll be back soon.