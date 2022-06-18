The Real Reason Mark Consuelos Left Riverdale

Hiram Lodge’s reign of terror on Riverdale lasted about three seasons before he received his well-deserved compensation, which was actually offscreen. However, the character’s departure from Season 5 may not have been Hiram’s original plan. And longtime fans might be surprised to learn that Mark Consuelos may have been spearheading it.

Well, Hiram’s death on Riverdale was arguably not only necessary, but inevitable. Still, Hiram was such a huge antagonist during his tenure that the character felt pretty irreplaceable. According to a Deadline report, Consuelos was also well liked by “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who said a loving farewell to the actor ahead of the season five finale. If you’re wondering why he left, it seems like spending months away from his family while filming in Vancouver, British Columbia (especially during the pandemic) was just too much for the “Riverdale” bad boy ).

The actor was actually more than vocal about missing his wife, Kelly Ripa, and her family before leaving Riverdale. So much so that the actor took to Instagram and shared a touching post in September 2020 lamenting the time the show’s filming schedule took. Though the “Riverdale” star has never said much himself, per Cosmopolitan, he seemed to acknowledge the extended time away from his family as the main reason he left the show. To that end, he retweeted an article by Decider that made the same claim. Whatever the reason, Riverdale fandom will undoubtedly agree that Hiram’s departure left a nearly unfulfillable void.