The Real Reason Lily Nicksay Left Boy Meets World

During an episode of her Pod Meets World podcast, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle opened up about Lily Nicksay’s Boy Meets World departure with actor William Russ, who played Alan Matthews on the TV series. Discussing why Nicksay ended up leaving the show, Russ said, “I think there were some issues related to growing up. I’m not sure if she was very happy then and [‘Boy Meets World’ creator] Michael Jacobs, to his credit, could see that and decided it would be best for her personally to let her try something else.”

On the same podcast episode, Fishel was quick to note that Nicksay was “so naturally funny and just plain cute as a button,” but said, “You really have to want it [to be a child actor]. She has a lot on her shoulders and she was 6 years old. I think she got to a point at some point where she said, ‘This isn’t as much fun as you all think it is.'” Friedle, meanwhile, noted, “She just didn’t want to be there.”

For her part, Nicksay told Entertainment Weekly in 2013 that her parents and the producers of Boy Meets World made the “joint decision” to have her step down from the role of Morgan Matthews. Luckily, while Nicksay’s stint on Boy Meets World didn’t last long, it’s clear that she still managed to make a lasting impression on fans of the show. The same can impressively be said for many of the show’s young cast, all of whom were perfectly cast as their characters. In fact, one of the show’s stars, Lee Norris, didn’t even have to audition for his role as Minkus.

If that’s not a testament to how well cast “Boy Meets World” was, then nothing.