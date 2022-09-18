The Real Reason Kevin Suffers A Leg Injury On Shameless

Kevin Ball did all the hobbling with his legs in a cast in Shameless season 3. And if you’re wondering how the show explained its cast, the story goes that Kevin breaks his leg while taking a steamy shower with his future wife, Vivian Fisher (Shanola Hampton). With Kev and V already known for the, shall we say, adventurous nature of their intimate affairs, there was little reason for fans to believe that sort of injury was not only plausible, but inevitable. And in the end, that approach proved to be an appropriately goofy sidebar for a character that regularly reinforced the series’ comedic edges.

However, it appears that the Shameless writing team was forced to conjure up this storyline because Steve Howey was injured in real life. In a 2013 Twitter post, he admitted, explaining: “All season I’ve been recovering from tearing my Achilles tendon. That’s why I’m in a cast.” The actor would go into detail about how he was injured in an interview with Men’s Journal. “I jumped into a basketball game before I was ready and tore my hamstring,” Howey claimed. “Now I had to wear a cast on my leg for the entire third season of ‘Shameless.'”

Needless to say, the Shameless creatives relied heavily on Howey’s physical acting skills to make things work in Season 3. Combined with some clever scripting, they also managed to fictionalize his injury without acknowledging its real origins.