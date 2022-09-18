The Real Reason Keanu Reeves Was Cast In Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe

For the record, Ali Wong and Randall Park were instrumental in the production process of Always Be My Baby, writing, starring in and producing the film. And they played just as important a role as anyone else, bringing superstar Keanu Reeves into the mix solely as a source of comical, overwhelming torment for Park’s character.

Reeves makes his debut in Always Be My Maybe, just as Marcus is about to reveal his feelings to Sasha, the childhood sweetheart he’s recently reconnected with after years of estrangement. As Wong noted in a 2019 Extra interview, it had to be someone of Reeves’ stature when she and Park conceived the role, asking, “Who would be Marcus’ worst person for Sasha to be together right now?” The actor added that Reeves’ Asian heritage played a big part in his casting, “And we wanted it to be like an Asian-American icon who’s funny and a great actor … and there’s literally no one else. He always was.” our first choice.”

“We never thought we’d get him,” Park claimed. However, it appears that Reeves is a fan of Wong’s standup, so perhaps convincing him to act in the film was a little easier than initially anticipated. Wong further quoted Reeves as saying humbly, “I would be honored to be a part of your love story” as he accepted the role. And in case there are any questions, Reeves shamelessly turns his head with a wink as his worst self instantly became arguably one of his best roles to date.