The Real Reason Impractical Jokers’ Sal Changed His Name To Prince Herb

During the season 9 episode “The Prince and I”, Sal lost two challenges in a row and as such was considered the “loser” of that episode. As punishment, the rest of the cast then forced him to change his identity to that of “Prince Herb”.

In an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sal described how the punishment went well beyond just that one episode and that he had to take on a whole new personality for the entire season. “It’s a whole thing. They made me pierce my ears and wear diamond studs,” the comedian explained. “They’re changing my name in the credits, in the intros, in all my press… and I have to do that by the end of this season. It’s awful.” The comedian also detailed how it affected his life off the show, as he himself had to be introduced to the crowd as Prince Herb as a standup comedy.

While there’s no concrete evidence that Sal legally changed his name to get in on the part, seeing how much this new “identity” has changed his life makes it one of the most lavish punishments the series has ever seen has seen – and of course one of the funniest.