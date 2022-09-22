The Real Reason Freema Agyeman Left New Amsterdam

According to Freema Agyeman, the time was just right for her to step away from the Helen Sharpe character. “I feel very fortunate to have been in touch with so many of you over the past few years as I rolled around in the skin of Mrs. Helen Sharpe and witnessed every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being there She meant so much to me but it’s about time I hung up her white coat,” she said of leaving, per TV Line.

Creator David Schulner said the departure was pre-planned as Agyeman expressed interest in leaving after the show’s third season. “Freema let us know what she was thinking very early towards the end of Season 3 and we didn’t even know if we were going to get her for Season 4. But Freema agreed to stay for Season 4 and give us the runway we needed to prepare for her departure if she doesn’t come back for Season 5,” he told NBC.

With the show over, fans will no doubt be hoping for at least one more appearance, and Schulner discounts a possible return of Dr. Helen Sharpe not completely. “We wish Freema the best of luck in her next chapter and the doors of ‘New Amsterdam’ will always be open if she wishes to return!” he said in a statement quoted by TV Line.