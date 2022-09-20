The Real Reason Cillian Murphy Was Worried He’d Miss Out On Peaky Blinders

It seems like Cillian Murphy thought typecasting would end up costing him the lead on Peaky Blinders. After all, before Murphy got the lead role on the series, he was hardly considered a cinematic tough guy. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, the actor openly admitted that he’d spent essentially his entire career playing “Peaky Blinders” to play the polar opposite of such roles. Even his vicious turns in Red Eye and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy faced intellectual tyranny over brute physicality.

Murphy admitted in the same EW article that he believed the way things were approached during the Peaky Blinders casting process was complicated. “There was a slight hesitation because I’d never really played that physically imposing type of hypermasculine character,” Murphy said.

As it turns out, Murphy was right to be concerned, as Steven Knight was initially unconvinced that the actor could properly convey the physically intimidating aspects of Tommy Shelby. In fact, the Peaky Blinders mastermind admitted in a recent Esquire interview that he initially thought Murphy was Tommy’s “polar opposite.” In a separate Esquire chat, Knight further confirmed that he had considered casting high-career hunk Jason Statham for the role instead.

That would have been a different show for sure. Per Esquire, Murphy eventually convinced Knight he could land the role via a pointed text message that simply said, “Remember, I’m an actor.” Murphy rewarded Knight’s gamble with one of the most violent performances of his vaunted career. And no, there’s not a single moment in “Peaky Blinders” where you don’t believe that his Tommy Shelby could dissect a human with his bare hands.