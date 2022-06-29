The Real Reason Ben’s Hair Is A Continuity Error In The Umbrella Academy Season 3

As The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min and showrunner Steve Blackman told TVLine after Season 3 debuted, they were fully aware of what Ben’s hair looked like by the end of Season 2. So they decided to change it up for the season 3 premiere anyway because it wasn’t the look they were going for. According to Blackman, “We shot that [original] Scene on the very last day of Season 2 and I didn’t want them to do that to his hair. It should be continuous [between the last scene of Season 2 and the first scene of Season 3] but… I wanted to change it. Just like Justin, so we flipped that a bit.”

Neither Min nor Blackman liked the hairpiece Ben used to get his bangs at the end of season two, with TVLine reporting that Blackman “couldn’t take the sight” of it. According to Min, the hairpiece kept coming off, which made filming difficult. “The bangs had a great run, but they had to go,” said the After Yang actor. “They kept falling out. It was going to be a nightmare to film with it, so hair went up and we broke up.”

Additionally, during quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Min started buzzing his head, which would have made attaching the pony even more of a hassle. So when you take a step back and look at all of the factors that went into the decision to change Ben’s hair, it not only makes sense — it seems like the right decision for everyone involved.