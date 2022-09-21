The Real Reason Atlanta Is Ending After Season 4

The end of “Atlanta” appears to be coming sooner than expected due to the duality in which seasons 3 and 4 were filmed. Both seasons are unprecedentedly airing in the same year, which is extremely unexpected, especially after the two-year gap between the first two seasons and the three-year gap between seasons 2 and 3. The three-year gap is understandably due to filming complications associated with the Covid-19 pandemic , making the long-awaited return even more welcome.

Season 4, the final episode, is of course coming to an end, as creator Donald Glover tells the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour (via Variety). “I don’t feel longevity. Because that’s when things start to get weird. History should always be what it was. And the story really was us. Everyone in this writer’s room, everyone on the set. It really was what we were going through and what we were talking about… I think it ends perfectly.” He likens the ending to death itself ending organically.

The final season takes its time with its diverse and authentically developed characters, each giving them their own time and focus within each episode. Earn’s revealing therapy session revealed his pivotal past trauma at the prestigious and elite Princeton University and ended with hysterical results. That’s an early indicator of Glover’s words as the final season of Atlanta unfolds naturally.