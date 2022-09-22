The Real Purpose Of The Music In James Bond According To Producer Barbara Broccoli

According to Barbara Broccoli – who speaks in a trailer for upcoming documentary The Sound of 007 – the music underscores the emotions seething beneath Bond’s icy surface. The music is the soul of Bond himself and therefore the soul of the series. “James Bond, the character, doesn’t spend a lot of time talking about what he’s doing or how he’s feeling. So the music always had to give you a sense of what’s going on in Bond: the adrenaline, the excitement, the joy, the fear,” Broccoli explained.

That strong connection to music in general, and the “James Bond theme” in particular, is definitely reflected in the chain of command. “You are in the womb – what do you hear? The heartbeat and the ‘Bond’ theme,” said Sam Mendes, who recently advocated for a female ‘Bond’ director, in the trailer. The pounding of a heart, the cracking of a gun, a soothing saxophone solo… You can never say the Bond franchise doesn’t have it all.