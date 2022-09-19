The Real-Life Agent Who Inspired NCIS’ Leon Vance

Many of the characters in “NCIS” came about thanks to the imagination of the show’s writers. But the origin of actor Rocky Carroll’s character is a little different. As Carroll revealed in an interview with CBS News, Leon Carroll Jr., one of the show’s technical advisors, inspired the creation of Leon Vance, with whom he shares a first name. Coincidentally, despite sharing the same last name, there’s no relationship between Leon Carroll Jr. and Rocky Carroll (via Chicago Tribune).

Leon Carroll Jr. joined the real NCIS in 1980 after serving as a Marine. He even put his retirement on hold and rejoined NCIS after the events of September 11, 2001. Around 2003, a different breed of NCIS lured Leon into joining its ranks, this time for the small screen.

Carroll shines as one of the show’s best shots in terms of authenticity. According to Paramount+, he provided the team with a great deal of real-world knowledge, from standard firearms to specific working language real NCIS agents might say. And according to Carroll, the authors were largely receptive to his advice or corrections. “I would say 80 percent of my proposals are accepted,” he told the Chicago Tribune.