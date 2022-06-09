The Rare Cycle Car American Pickers Was Willing To Buy For Thousands

On this particular outing, Fritz and Ohrt come across an old bicycle car, a lightweight vehicle popular in the 1910s and 1920s. These days they’re hard to come by, and as such, of course, they’re worth quite a bit of money. The seller apparently knows this, and when it’s time to open the negotiation, he starts it at $37,500.

Before throwing that kind of cash away, pickers must first get in touch with Mike Wolfe to see how much he’s willing to spend on it. Wolfe tells them not to go more than $35,000 as he thinks he could only get about $40,000 for the car. After some back and forth, they finally end up with exactly $35,000, and just to be a nice guy, the seller agrees that if Wolfe isn’t happy with the car, he can return it for a full refund.

It’s not the kind of deal you often see on “American Pickers,” but everyone seems excited. It’s easily one of the most expensive purchases ever made on the show, but if Wolfe actually got $40,000 for it, it was all worth it.