The Ragnar Detail That Makes No Sense To Vikings’ Fans

Over at r/vikingstv on Reddit, “Vikings” fan u/yiddir highlighted a recurring issue throughout the show that, while quickly glossed over, was something fans couldn’t ignore: Ragnar’s incredible ability to switch languages ​​quickly to learn. The original post used a meme to get his point across, with the top half reading, “Ragnar after spending 0.010 seconds with someone from a different culture,” followed by a screenshot from the series showing the Ragnar says, “I have learned your language. ” This dynamic arose whenever Ragnar and his companions crossed the seas to other lands, with Athelstan (George Blagden) occasionally acting as translator, but only briefly.

And Ragnar wasn’t the only one with that impressive and willfully ignored leap over language barriers, either. Confused fan u/8heist added: “Pretty much everyone on the show [did that] until it got so bad that the Russians were just all already speaking it. Even the big bumpkin Rollo, a few days and fluent in French. Always frustrated about it.”

While it was odd to see these characters adapt to a different dialect so quickly, Vikings is far from the only historical drama to employ such tactics. As u/Herbalizer rightly points out, “It also works the other way around with the Vikings. Antonio Banders was almost fluent in Norwegian before they crossed Gibraltar in the movie ’13th Warrior’.” The movie they’re referring to is actually another Viking story where characters quickly learn new languages ​​as they travel, but succeeded in this case it to the film’s director to find a better technique to depict such a feat in not one but two of his films.