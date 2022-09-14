The Rachel Bilson Cameo In That ’70s Show You Likely Forgot About

Rachel Bilson appeared in Episode 21 of Season 6 of That 70s Show entitled “5:15”.

In the episode, Bilson plays Christy, who attends Mitch Miller’s brother’s wedding, played by Seth Green. Donna (Laura Prepon) agrees to be Mitch’s wedding date, which results in Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) coming along as chaperons. However, Christy catches the eye of Fez, who decides to pretend to be rich to impress her, an endeavor Jackie helps him with.

The episode aired in 2004, with The OC beginning in 2003, making Bilson a well-known character for TV fans when she appeared on the show. That same month, Bilson also appeared in an episode of the sketch comedy show MadTV, in which she reprized her role as Summer Roberts alongside The OC co-stars Adam Brody and Ben McKenzie for a skit on the Show, which starred Ryan Atwood’s old gang of American Idol contestants, come to visit.

Bilson preceded her work on The OC with guest appearances on 8 Simple Rules and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and went on to appear on shows like Chuck, How I Met Your Mother, Nashville, and Drunken History .”