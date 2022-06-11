The R-Rated Superhero Movie You Likely Forgot Starred The MCU’s Benedict Wong

In 2010, “Kick-Ass” was a superhero film of a different kind. It was a gory, funny, but down-to-earth take on the genre that hadn’t really been seen much before. Thankfully, it resonated with fans and critics alike, earning high scores from both on Rotten Tomatoes, likely leading to the sequel just three years later – Kick-Ass 2. The sequel continues the story of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Dave Lizewski and Chloë Grace Moretz’s Mindy Macready as they try to fight crime disguised as kick-ass and hit-girl respectively. However, Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s Chris D’Amico takes revenge on the events of the first film and recruits a large group of newly branded costumed villains to take down the duo and his group Justice Forever.

While spending his first few nights at Justice Forever, Kick-Ass and the gang manage to take down a sex trafficking ring run by Jimmy Kim (Benedict Wong). Kim has a rough time encountering Justice Forever when his gang gets crushed and Eisenhower, the German Shepherd sidekick from Jim Carrey’s Colonel Stars and Stripes, takes a bite out of him. Anyway, Wong gives an excellent performance as a character and was part of a great action sequence in Kick-Ass 2. Three years later, Benedict Wong appeared as Wong in Doctor Strange, and just two years after Kick-Ass 2, his scene partner Johnson appeared in the MCU, as well as Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. “