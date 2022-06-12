The R-Rated Horror Movie You Likely Forgot Starred Christy Carlson Romano

In 2010, Christy Carlson starred as Romano in a standalone sequel to 2008’s Mirrors. Mirrors 2 follows Max Matheson (Nick Stahl), a security guard who becomes involved in a supernatural mystery after ghostly apparitions appear in mirrors. One of these appearances shows Jenna (Romano), a wealthy shopper who wants to buy the store, ripping her head from her body. This vision proves prescient, as Jenna is later decapitated.

Unfortunately, Romano’s experience with the film wasn’t positive. In 2021, Carlson posted a video titled “How I Lost All My Money” on her YouTube page. In the video, Carlson explains that she had very little understanding of money management when she was young, although she made significant bucks from her work on “Even Stevens” and “Kim Possible.” As a result, she spent copiously to support a lavish lifestyle.

This, of course, required an immense amount of work, so much so that Romano felt financial pressure to take on a number of roles she didn’t enjoy, including one that made her feel “used and marked and terrible.” . Though Romano never specifically credits 2010’s Mirrors 2, the details mentioned (like the fact that the film contains a nude scene, a first for the actress) make it clear that she’s talking about the film. She explained, “The truth is, I did this film for the money because I really wanted to have that feeling that I had when I was making tons of money and everything was fine.”

Despite the fact that the experience clearly impacted her, Romano made it clear that she has moved on from it and is still focused on raising her children today. She gave birth to their second daughter in 2019 (via E! Online).