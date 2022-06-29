The Quantum Leap Reboot Synopsis Is Extremely Revealing

The synopsis for the Quantum Leap reboot feels almost spoilery, so be forewarned. As reported by Collider, this synopsis confirms that the new series will indeed be a sequel to the original Quantum Leap, which picks up 30 years after Sam Beckett’s disappearance. Of course, we already knew that Sam won’t be the focus of the rest of the story. However, its quantum accelerator will be. According to the official breakdown released by NBC, the device is still under investigation by the US military.

The synopsis further reveals that military bosses hired a renowned physicist named Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee) and a top-notch team of specialists on board in hopes of restarting the Quantum Leap Project and not just uncovering the mysteries of the Quantum Leap Accelerator. but the time-hopping man who created it. The team operates under the watchful eye of Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a downright military hero that Sam Beckett actually jumped into during the series’ original run. Needless to say, things get complicated for everyone when Dr. Seong takes an unauthorized leap into the past.

Thus begins a new time travel adventure in which Dr. Seong jumps over bodies with his own holographic guide (Caitlin Bassett) and makes amends for what once went wrong while his team tries to figure out exactly why he jumped. For now, it appears that the new series won’t stray far from the original program’s formula, although that formula should provide ample opportunity to bend schedules and narrative in fascinating ways. And oh boy, wouldn’t it be something if Dr. Seong finally turned to our old buddy Dr. Beckett bumps? Here is hope.

NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot will premiere on the network on September 19.