The Public Questioned PVR’s legitimacy! Here’s All You Need To Know About Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s 4DX Release, Cancellations

The availability of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in India is still up in the air for fans. Anime fans were excited to see a recent Instagram post from PVR theatres announcing the release of this anime.

Public Questioned PVR’s legitimacy!

That statement made it crystal clear that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was on the way. PVR, on the other hand, removed the post after a set period of time.

People on social media have expressed their outrage at PVR’s recent activities, causing a media frenzy. PVR staff, on the other side, shared the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was previously unknown.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 be released in India? This is one of the most frequently asked questions on the internet. In the next sections, you can verify the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and other essential details.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0: An overview.

It is a prequel to the current animated series, “Jujutsu Kaisen,” which is a Japanese anime movie. A magician of equal or more renown than Gojo Satoru, Yuta is the film’s protagonist.

In the film, Gojo serves as Yuta’s sensei, and the storyline is hauntingly identical to that of Yuji. As a result, Yuta’s introduction in the manga series is a significant part of the film.

The Japanese manga series was written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, while the Korean feature was directed by Seong-Hu Park.

The majority of the film’s voice acting was done by Chinatsu Akasaki, Ana Endo, and Kana Hanazawa. Viewers will have a better understanding of the characters’ personalities and motivations because to JJK0’s detailed portrayal of them.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 PVR Instagram Post

On March 13th, 2022, PVR cinemas shared a photo of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to their official Instagram account. Information about four upcoming IMAX films may be found in the graphic included in this page.

Prithviraj, Morbius, and RRR round up the group. Fan reaction in India was enthusiastic, and speculation about the release date began as well.

However, PVR has already taken down the posts in question and replaced them with a picture of the freshly opened movie theatres instead. An Ambulance movie poster was used instead of a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster in a list of four new films.

There was a flood of comments from JJK0 fans in the comment section of the new post, who were unclear what to make of the misunderstanding

. According to Anime News Network, the PVR will not be acquiring distribution rights for JJK0. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will not be issued on time.

The Indian Release Of Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Anime fans in India are eagerly awaiting Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s release. Passing by PVR theatres is not an option in the current climate.

Enthusiasts are also looking forward to the 4DX debut of JJK0. End of May is the anticipated release date for Jujutsu Kaisen.

