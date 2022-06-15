The Psycho Reference You Might Have Missed On The Simpsons

The bit recently resurfaced after Redditor u/terr0rbee posted the clip on social media. It’s a relatively simple parody of Psycho, when Principal Skinner has a meeting with Marge and Lisa, he begins to think about his relationship with his own mother. He looks outside and it looks like the house has a prominent role in “Psycho.” Skinner then begins speaking to his “mother,” just as Norman Bates would, and one user comments on why this moment is so effective for comedy: “When [I] saw this clip for the first time [I] but found it really funny [I] was a child, but when [I] was a young adult [I] then saw Psycho for the first time [watching that]this scene is 1000000 times funnier.”

This isn’t the only time Psycho has been used as comedic fodder for The Simpsons. Obviously, there are many Hitchcock enthusiasts on the writing staff who see the film pop up again and again, including in the episodes “Bart the Fink,” “Black Widower,” and “Marge in Chains.”

Who would have thought that something so horrible could raise so many laughs?