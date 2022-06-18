The Price Is Right’s Historic Three-Way Tie We’ll Never Forget

The legendary three-way tie, which fans cannot forget, unfolded in such an unusual way that news of the event spread widely. It happened in October 2016. By that time, Drew Carey had taken over the show’s most notable longtime host, Bob Barker. Contestants Cathryn, Manfred, and Jessica each took their turn spinning the show’s famous Ferris wheel, which was marked with numbers. Everyone wanted to land the coveted $1 mark, which would lead to a $1,000 prize plus another spin for more money. Optionally, two spins totaling (but not exceeding) $1 would achieve the same goal.

Neither contestant won on their first try, so they lined up for their second spins. Cathryn went first, yelling at the wheel to land where she needed it, on the 65-cent mark. When it arrived, she excitedly danced sideways to see Manfred’s turn.

Manfred needed the bike to stop at the 50 cent mark. When the time came, he jumped up for joy and hugged Carey. The audience cheered for the tie. But the game wasn’t over yet. Jessica stepped forward to spin and Carey continued the comment.

“A three-way tie of a dollar would be amazing. That could just happen,” he said, keeping an eye out for the 70 cent mark Jessica needed as the wheel slowed. When it stopped, he yelled, “Three bond! triple bond! Bond of three!” It was the first time in 45 seasons that three Big Wheel contestants had won with different combinations that totaled a dollar.