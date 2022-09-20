The Price Is Right’s Bob Barker Hosted More Game Shows Than You Probably Think

Before The Price Is Right ever came into his life, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences. In 1956, Barker was hired to host the show, where contestants had to perform stunts and if they failed at one, they were given a short round of questions to answer. Barker hosted the competition series until 1974, meaning several years overlapped with his time hosting The Price Is Right when he was hired for that gig in 1972.

Before “Truth or Consequences” made its way to television, according to the Encyclopedia of Daytime Television, it was broadcast on NBC radio by Ralph Edwards from 1940 to 1957 and directed by Ralph Edwards. Other television presenters joined Barker, including Edwards, Jack Bailey, Steve Dunne, Bob Hilton and Larry Anderson. It was later also made for British television as “Would I Lie To You?” The adaptation, hosted by Steve Penk, aired from 1998 to 1999.

Barker was aware of the Truth or Consequences radio show before taking on the role of host, and he considered Ralph Edwards an influence and one of the biggest figures in game show entertainment, the television academy foundation host said.

According to Barker in the same interview, Edwards got the idea of ​​hiring Barker after he was unhappy with the host auditions and turned on his car radio and heard Barker’s voice.