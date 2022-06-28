The Price Is Right Model You Forgot Appeared On That’s So Raven

If you know the name Claudia Jordan, it probably comes from her stints on reality shows like Celebrity Apprentice or maybe The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, a quick look at her credits on IMDb reveals a prolific acting and modeling career spanning a number of feature films and sitcoms – including Season 3 Episode 17 of That’s So Raven, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2017 and 2005.

Jordan appears in the small role of teacher Miss Bonita in a hype about Cory’s (Kyle Massey) attempt to hire an attractive teacher as his personal tutor. Between “That’s So Raven” and “The Price Is Right” there is a common thread between two different but important parts of TV history. And if your interest in game shows extends beyond the Drew Carey-hosted classic, you’ll also be pleased to know that Jordan was remembered as a model on Deal or No Deal and even as a contestant early in her career on the little competition show “Dog Eat Dog”.

It’s been a long time since 2005, and Jordan’s star has continued to rise steadily over the years, eventually becoming known enough for a spot on Celebrity Apprentice, an experience she later credited in the documentary Trump VS Hollywood (via Express). Jordan is also the host of her own talk show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, on the Fox Soul streaming platform.