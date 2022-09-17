The Price Is Right Announcer’s Secret To Calling People Down To Play Is Hilarious

The Price Is Right announcer George Gray is a realist. When it comes to announcing the contestants’ names as he calls them down, the 55-year-old isn’t afraid to tell viewers he’s going to butcher them – admitting to CinemaBlend that the pronunciation ultimately fell on one Tossing a coin comes out of his head.

“I destroy people’s names,” Gray admitted hilariously. “I go out and greet the audience before we start the show and I always tell them, ‘I’m going to ruin your name. I apologize to you and your family members. They don’t tell me how to say yours If your name is Ta-ra or Tar-a – that [spelling] is exactly the same name! And they don’t tell me how to say it.” So when I look at it on paper, I just toss a coin in my brain.”

Gray, who has been the resident announcer for “The Price Is Right” since 2011, said he has gone through his coinflip process countless times with audiences on the record-breaking game show. According to him, he is almost always wrong. “I don’t know how that’s mathematically possible,” Gray said. “But I’m always wrong. Always. And those are first names – wait until I get your last name. If you have about six vowels next to each other, good luck. I will do my best. But I ruin every name.” Another big problem with the “Come on Down!” Segment, Gray said, is that sometimes the wrong people come down. To avoid this, the longtime “Price Is Right” voice added another secret tactic to her announcement repertoire.