The Powers And Abilities Of DC’s Mister Terrific Explained

No matter how good someone might be at martial arts, it’s hard to be an effective hero in a world of super-powered beings unless you have a few tricks up your sleeve. In Mister Terrific’s case, these tricks take the form of floating, “phantasm”-looking balls floating around him.

Using his extreme intellect and resources, Holt designed his own tools to wage the war on crime. These hand-sized self-propelled balls, called T-Spheres, are supercomputers that can perform a variety of functions. The bullets can be used as weapons, either as high-velocity projectiles, high-explosive bombs, or projecting lasers. In addition, each T-Sphere is equipped with recording devices and sensors, as well as the ability to project holograms. They are now high-performance computers that can store and send data or hack nearby devices.

Mister Terrific is constantly repurposing his T-Spheres, and they generally follow him like loyal pets. They are strong enough to lift Terrific up, grant him flying transport, and can also protect him from attacks by creating a laser grid. The T-Spheres’ most impressive feature is their artificial intelligence, capable of understanding Terrific’s vocal and mental cues while making the right decisions.