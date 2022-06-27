The Pokemon Character That Fans Think Deserved Better

In a subreddit dedicated to the animated series, u/3OWtheBall posted, “Can we do #Guzmadidnothingwrong?” Along with the blurb, they attached an image showing a direct comparison between Guzma and Faba. Line by line, it hints at certain hypocrisies that ultimately result in Guzma being portrayed as a villain and Faba as comic relief. Since it’s a bit outside the scope of this article to delve into Faba’s story, you should know that he’s a minor antagonist who gets away with a lot more shenanigans than he probably should have. Getting upset about it is perfectly fair. As for Guzma, let’s look at the bullet points, shall we?

First, the Redditor suggests that Guzma helps young trainers by never holding back. Which is just… a wild attitude, really. Sure, maybe a brutal loss can inspire the loser to work harder, but it can crush a spirit just as much. Besides, Guzma never fought for anyone but himself, ever. That being said, fighting hard isn’t inherently bad either, it’s just what he does. u/3OWtheBall’s other claim is perhaps more convincing, stating that Guzma is a fair fighter. He never cheats during the Pokemon League, and during his final battle with Ash Ketchum, he even makes some important self-discoveries that he’s proven to apply to his future actions.

Her initial conclusion that Guzma is innocent dances on the line between massive stretching and outright fabrication. The guy is an active player in shaping his own life and has chosen to be an idiot, so yes, he is at fault. Now there is another facet of his story where he may have fallen short and for that we need to look at the games.