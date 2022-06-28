The Poignant Yellowstone 1883 Prop With Major Historical Significance

Known as Point Blanket, eagle-eyed redditors were the first to spot and publicly praise “1883” and Taylor Sheridan for sneaking into the historically significant prop following Elsa’s river healing scene with the Crow women. The woolen blankets were famously used as a commodity between Native Americans and Canadian fur traders in North America and are still produced and sold today (via HBC Heritage).

“It essentially means that the Crow tribe the Duttons encountered in Montana had traded with the Hudson’s Bay Company in Canada at some point in their lives,” writes Redditor u/threedice in an 1883 discussion thread. “Or at least blankets obtained or purchased from travelers in stores.”

According to the Hudson’s Bay Company, the blankets are called “Point Blankets” because they were used as part of a French sizing system – with indigo lines representing the different sizes. The dots ranged from 1 to 6 and each measured between 4 and 5.5 inches, according to the Hudson’s Bay Company. “I have a couple of these blankets,” said Redditor u/peazcarrotz. “Expensive but excellent quality. I inherited one from my mum, it’s still in great condition.” U/Jiminy_Cactus wrote: “This blanket caught my eye. I’m going to get one now.”