The Pinocchio Scene That Took Guillermo Del Toro Nearly 4 Months To Complete

Ahead of the Netflix premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, del Toro and Mark Gustafson spoke to Collider about their latest creation. During the chat, they revealed that a scene starring Spazzatura the monkey (Cate Blanchett) at a circus took almost four months to animate properly. “It was a one, and it was a long shot, and there were a lot of puppets involved, a lot of choreography, a lot of action… It took us about two and a half months to set it up. And it took about a month to shoot,” explained Gustafson, with del Toro mentioning that it’s incredibly important to keep the puppet and camera movements natural.

If that’s not proof that stop motion is a difficult medium to master, who knows what it is? Luckily, del Toro, Gustafson, and the rest of the Pinocchio team were able to overcome the rigors of this animation method to create something visually stunning. For a time, some wondered if the film would ever come to fruition, as it was announced back in 2008 and quickly found itself in development limbo within a few years. According to a 2012 update, news about the project largely died off radio by the mid-2010s, and from that point it slowly picked up steam to go from a wink in del Toro’s eye to a fully realized film.

A true labor of love and patience, Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio will premiere on Netflix on December 9, 2022.