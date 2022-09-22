The Pearl Scene That Terrified Mia Goth To Film

“Pearl” has an unexpected moment during its climax: a seven-minute monologue in which Pearl, while talking to her shocked sister-in-law Mitsy (Emma Jenkins-Purro), expresses her insecurities – and confesses her crimes. In a September 2022 interview with W Magazine, Goth reveals that she and West were inspired by Michael Fassbender’s extended monologue in the 2008 historical drama Hunger, and that Goth wanted audiences to enjoy Pearl’s vulnerability (despite her many misdeeds). Wanting to get it right, Goth was nervous about filming the lengthy monologue.

Goth explains, “I was really scared to do this because I never went to film school,” she says. “I had no tools to prepare for something like this.”

One thing that helped was West’s decision to wait until the end of filming to film the monologue. Goth continued, “This was a great move because of the emotional turmoil Pearl had been going through up to this point, and the intensity of what this shoot required of everyone helped and informed the monologue that came out that day.”