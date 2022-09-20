The Patient Uses Its Set To Tell The Story In A Way You Probably Didn’t Notice

Lisa Son, set designer for The Patient, sat down with Decider to talk about how she used the story of the basement where Alan Strauss is being held captive to tell a series of tiny stories about Sam Fortner’s mother, Candace. Since Candace owns the house and used the basement as a sanctuary from her abusive husband, elements of her life reside in this room.

“It would be a place where she would do home workouts like Abs of Steel, so we had videos of Abs of Steel,” Son explained. “We had gym equipment down there. We had her favorite rom-com movies, her favorite novels (some of them were smuts), [and] Self-help books,” she continued. Son also said that Candace’s favorite feel-good romantic comedy is Sleepless in Seattle.

With Sam’s troubling past involving an abusive father, it’s only natural that he and his mother hide out in the basement from his domineering ways. Therefore, there are also small details that tell viewers what Sam was up to in this underground room. “There are board games in there, and there are also little mind games, like a Rubik’s Cube,” she said. It seems Sam has been playing games for a long time before concocting the spooky chess game he plays with his therapist.