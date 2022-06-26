The Parks And Recreation Actor Who Always Steals The Show According To Fans

Redditor u/Hurricane Betsy took to the Park and Recreation subreddit to share that they believed Chris Pratt, who played child actor Andy Dwyer, was an absolute scene thief. “Chris Pratt steals the show,” the Reddit post reads. Several commenters flocked to the post’s comments section to say they also appreciated Pratt’s comedic skills, and u/InternationalStreet9 wrote, “He really does!! He is the best! Especially as Burt Macklin! Another Redditor, u/elismith10, agreed, commenting, “Andy is the GOAT!” Meanwhile, another commenter claimed that Pratt “really carried the show on his back.”

A few Reddit users also noted that Andy was conceived as relatively insignificant in the show’s pre-stage. Speaking to NJ.com in 2009, Parks and Recreation co-creator Michael Schur revealed that the writers had envisioned the Mouse Rat frontman appearing in about six episodes. However, Pratt’s acting skills convinced the show’s producers otherwise. “Chris was so amazing we had to make him a full-time job – and we decided to do that as soon as we cast him.

During an October 2021 episode of the Parks and Recollection podcast co-hosted by Parks and Recreation writer-producer Alan Yang and actor Rob Lowe, Pratt suggested at about 20 minutes that to thank Andy for his kindness as a character was not fully fleshed out in the show’s first season. “I was literally allowed to do whatever I wanted, so it was like, ‘tailor this role to suit you because it’s kind of a non-role,'” said the ‘Jurassic World’ star.