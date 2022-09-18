The Only Three Grey’s Anatomy Stars Who Have Stuck Around Since Season 1

Of all the characters who appeared on Grey’s Anatomy when the series premiered in 2005, only three will continue in their roles as medical staff at Gray Sloane Memorial Hospital in Season 19. Ellen Pompeo will return as Meredith Grey, albeit in a smaller capacity. When asked about her reduced role in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, she replied, “I gave so much of my heart and passion and energy to the fans and the show, and if 19 seasons later I’m not at the same level, I don’t deserve to be in every single episode.”

Another member of the original cast who will continue in season 19 is Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, a former chief of surgery at Gray Sloan Memorial. In a 2021 interview with Shondaland, Wilson also addressed the show’s longevity. However, unlike Pompeo, she revealed no signs of the fatigue that came with portraying the same character for so many seasons. When asked about her journey with ABC drama, she simply said, “I love the story of starting one thing and taking it to the end and being there for the last scene on the last day, you know?”

James Pickens Jr. completes the list of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actors who stayed on through season 19. The actor, who portrays Richard Webber on the series, doesn’t seem to mind devoting 17 years of his career to the series. In a recent Instagram post, he welcomed a few new faces to the Grey’s Anatomy cast with a caption, “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Gray family interns looking forward to Season 19.” cast and creator Shonda Rhimes remain motivated to keep the story going, fans certainly don’t have to worry about it ending anytime soon.