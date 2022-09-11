The Only That ’70s Show Star Who Was Actually From Wisconsin

Being a Wisconsin resident is probably one of the few things Kurtwood Smith has in common with his grumpy character on That ’70s Show. Red’s conservative views – including supporting America in Vietnam – stand in stark contrast to the actor’s political leanings. During President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, Smith supported the politician when he and actor Justin Long spoke at UW-Whitewater.

“I was born in Wisconsin in New Lisbon, which is over there in Juneau County,” Smith introduced (via Daily Jefferson County Union). The actor hoped to encourage young people to vote and spoke about the importance of his upbringing in the Midwest.

“When I think of times like this, coming back to Wisconsin, I always think of how the world was then, how it is now, and how it will be for the rest of the time I’m around and like the world will look like when I’m gone, and for my kids and my grandkids,” Smith said. He also explained his relationship with his stepfather, whom the actor credited as a prototype for his take on Red. “That ’70s Show” has his stepfather owes some credit, and fans might not have the Red Forman they know and love without him.Smith’s appreciation for the series is evident, especially since he’s set to reprise the character shortly.