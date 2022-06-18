The Only Adam Sandler Movie With A 0% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

The only Adam Sandler film to have dropped 0% on Rotten Tomatoes is Netflix’s 2015 western comedy The Ridiculous 6. The film had an A-list cast including Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Rob Schneider, Taylor Lautner and Will Forte but there isn’t much positive to say about it. The film was considered highly offensive for its depictions of Native Americans, as Sandler’s character is an orphan raised by native tribes. Sandler’s films, particularly in the first half of his career, featured lowbrow humor in a way that arguably wasn’t alien. However, The Ridiculous 6 was blasted as an unfunny film based on lazy racial stereotypes and atrocities that are just plain repulsive.

At the film’s premiere, Sandler commented on the controversy surrounding the making of the film, which allegedly saw several Native American actors walk off the set due to the project’s offensive nature. “I definitely didn’t want anyone to be offended,” Sandler told the Washington Post. That was my goal and that’s what I’ve always thought when you see the film we’re making… [you’ll realize] it doesn’t try to be hurtful. We’re just trying to show how awesome [Native Americans] are.”

The Ridiculous 6 has a 34% viewership rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is no surprise considering it was a hit for Netflix. At the time of its release, Netflix was just beginning to premiere its own original films. Within that film’s first 30 days on Netflix, it became the most-watched film in the streamer’s history at the time (via Newsweek). Thanks to clever marketing and high profile, the film attracted enough viewers to click play. Unfortunately, they were faced with a film that many found to be an unsatisfying waste of time.