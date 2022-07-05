The Only Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of The Andy Griffith Show

Without a doubt, the brightest and most recognizable remaining star of The Andy Griffith Show is Ron Howard, who played Andy’s son Opie. Born into an acting family in Duncan, Oklahoma, in 1954, Howard made his film debut at just 18 months old in Frontier Woman. American television audiences learned life lessons through Opie’s eyes as he grew from a freckled six-year-old boy into a teenager; He was a month after his 14th birthday when the series finale aired.

Howard later played the role of Steve in 1973’s “American Graffiti.” Of course, he’s also known for his role as the serious-minded Milwaukee native Richie Cunningham on Happy Days, a series he starred in from 1974-1984. In the decades since, Howard has shaped Hollywood primarily as a director and producer. The 33 films he has directed have grossed more than $2 billion domestically, making him one of the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Howard’s work behind the camera spans a variety of genres: comedy (“Splash”, “Arrested Development”), action (“Backdraft”, “Rush”), drama (“Parenthood”, “Far and Away”), science fiction (“Cocoon”, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”) and docudrama (“Apollo 13”, “Frost/Nixon”). A Beautiful Mind earned him Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture in 2001, and he also has two Emmys on his mantle: Best Comedy Series for Arrested Development in 2003 and Outstanding Miniseries Trophy in 1998 ‘ for ‘From the Earth to the Moon.’

He is still busy producing or directing at the age of 68 with 21 projects in progress. In 2020, Howard told The Guardian that growing up in an acting family “creates a kind of bubble. So I look for projects that lead me to life experiences that I wouldn’t have had otherwise – and on my own I’m an introverted, risk-averse person. But when there’s a story to tell, it gets me out of the house, talking to people, learning things.”