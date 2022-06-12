The One Thing Westworld Fans Really Miss From The First Two Seasons

On the r/Westworld subreddit, fans discussed changing settings as the show developed. “I really miss the western aesthetic,” u/1985portland1985 began. “That was the attraction of the show for me. The sci-fi worked great with the high contrast Western setting.” The top upvoted response to this thread reflected those sentiments very well. In response, u/golfwang1539 wrote: “I like the different feelings of each season but man… I REALLY wish they stayed in the park and the rebellion didn’t happen until the end of season 2.

Other users suggested that by the end of season one, the show never recovered from the peak of the robot uprising. “I loved the first season. I love watching them again. Season two and three… meh. But like you, I enjoy the old west feel. I wish they could have shown us more of that,” said u/JadeRiverfalls. Shortly thereafter, u/QuadsNotBlades wrote, “Agree – I wish they had spent another 2-3 seasons in the old west and only gone into the real world at the end of the show.”

Whether you prefer the earlier episodes or have enjoyed the change in tone and style, there will no doubt be more to discuss when “Westworld returns for its fourth season on HBO this summer.”