The One Thing Tim McGraw Won’t Miss About His 1883 Character

“I won’t miss the beard,” Tim McGraw said matter-of-factly about his time on 1883, where his costume featured typically scruffy Western attire and a large, bushy beard. “That was the first thing I got rid of, the beard,” he said. “Towards the end it got pretty exhausting for me, especially when it started getting longer and longer.”

It’s a similar sentiment to his wife and “1883” co-star Faith Hill about having to grow out her armpit hair for the project, which she admitted made her “disgusting.”

As for McGraw, he said, “First thing I did [after filming ended] was shaved [the beard off]. I unwound at about four o’clock on a Saturday morning and the very first thing I did was go to the trailer to shave. I was ready to get rid of that.”

Paramount+ is now available in the UK where you can watch all available episodes of Yellowstone and 1883.