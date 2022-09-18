The One Skill Every Cast Member Was Required To Utilize In The Office

Many of the funniest scenes in The Office are actually improvised on the spot by the cast. A 2013 OfficeTally interview with David Rogers, one of the series’ producers and editors, shed more light on the filming process and how the actors were able to bring their own ideas to the scenes. Rogers said that although a full script was written for each episode, the stars were given plenty of opportunities to let their improvisational skills shine. He revealed that to ensure maximum hilarity, executive producer Greg Daniels decided that “whatever is funniest wins. It doesn’t matter if an author wrote it or an actor invented it on the spot. We go with what is best.”

Undoubtedly, Daniel’s risk was more than worth it. Throughout the show’s nine seasons, some of the funniest scenes were made up outright. As Oscar Nuñes revealed in an interview with the AV Club, this list includes the infamous Oscar and Michael moment in Season 3 Episode 1, where Michael clumsily forces a kiss on Oscar in front of the entire office to prove he’s not is homophobic. Other examples of top notch improvisation include several scenes with Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson). According to Rogers, both actors are exceptionally good at the art of improvisation.

Rogers further revealed that Dwight listed the wrong illnesses in Season 1 Episode 3 (“Health”), the hug between Jim and Dwight in Season 4 Episode 8 (“Money”) or Michael Scotts (Steve Carell). The New York City Tour from Season 2, Episode 16 (“Valentine’s Day”) were all impromptu. Even the show’s title sequence wasn’t planned — most of the footage came from Krasinski, who was visiting Scranton and filming the town as part of his prep for the role of Jim Halpert (via Off the Beat starring Brian Baumgartner).