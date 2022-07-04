The One Kreese Detail That Has Cobra Kai Fans Absolutely Stumped

In June 2022, Redditor u/Ok_Royal6056 addressed an interesting point about John Kreese’s life between The Karate Kid III and his Cobra Kai comeback. He reveals that he struggled to find his place after the Cobra Kai Dojo closed, resulting in him trying and failing to re-enlist in the US military and later becoming homeless. If this is true and he was really going through some hard times, how and why did he carry Johnny’s 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament runner-up trophy around through it all? Better yet, since he didn’t settle in one place, where did he keep it?

People in the comments section tried to explain how Kreese held on to Johnny’s trophy for so long while living such a tumultuous life. One of the most compelling answers asks if Kreese actually lived the sad life he told Johnny about, or if he was just trying to manipulate his former student – just like he did with the trophy. Finally, employee Sensei Cobra Kai is no stranger to mind games, which has influenced Martin Kove’s life in interesting ways. While he wouldn’t describe himself as a method actor, he told The Wrap that shaking up Kreese’s personality behind the scenes is difficult.

“You think you’ll overcome them because you’re Martin Kove, you’re not John Kreese, you’re not the character — but they’re still very subtle in there. They’re still in there,” he said of his character’s values, adding that his real-life relationships were strained because of them. Still, Kove manages to keep his head up just like Kreese has managed to carry around a major trophy for decades despite moving from place to place.