The One House Of The Dragon Scene Fabien Frankel Needed Months To Emotionally Prepare For

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on their West of Westeros podcast, Frankel admitted that filming Ser Criston’s love scene with Rhaenyra was particularly daunting.

“We talked about this for seven months. It was one of the first things I really wanted to talk about,” the actor told EW. “We were incredibly fortunate to have Episode 4 directed by Clare Kilner, who I think is one of the greatest television directors of our time. The most important thing for me was that it didn’t feel like another unnecessary, sweaty backside sex scene because it just isn’t. Anyone who has ever had sex will tell you that sex is not so pretty. It’s not a quaint, amazing thing. It’s embarrassing, especially when you’re young. That’s an inconvenience that has to sit, and there’s a discovery and understanding of each other’s bodies — not to mention the practical side of it all.

So what’s the practical side? As Frankel revealed, “I remember just saying to them, ‘There’s no way this armor comes off without help.’ Knights would have squires, and squires would discard their armour. Even a world-class squire has 10 minutes to remove armor. Let’s say five, maybe at best. Rhaneyra and Cole will definitely not need this armor in 10 seconds. So I was like, ‘Well, you gotta have that in there. It is important that it is so. It’s important that taking the armor off is a fight.’ It is difficult. How do we get the buckle off? How do we get the boots off? Those are all things that were really important to me, because they take away these types of what I feel are archaic sexual sex scenes that have existed for so long in TV and film, and make it feel real and what it would be like.”

Frankel obviously felt safe on set, but there was a lot to consider. One can only imagine that there will be more love scenes like this in the future as House of the Dragon wraps up its inaugural season.