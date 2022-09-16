The One Element Of Serial Killer Stories Domhnall Gleeson Wanted To Avoid For The Patient

As Gleeson explained to the New York Times, he didn’t want to portray Sam as a sinister, captivating figure like many serial killers in the media. Hannibal Lecter comes to mind, but a more recent example would be Zac Efron’s portrayal of Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

“I understand where the fascination comes from, but they end up being put on a weird pedestal where they’re intriguing,” Gleeson explained. “It’s like the bad boy at the party: everyone’s interested in ‘Who is this guy?'” he added. “In real life, it’s really disgusting, pathetic.”

Gleeson deepened these thoughts in an interview with The Wrap, in which he provided a deeper analysis of the character. For Gleeson, Sam’s heart is “a deep well of pathetic self-loathing” that drives him to change.

Gleeson tried to avoid a common pitfall that accompanies portrayals of serial killers: make them sympathetic. For Gleeson, there’s nothing to endorse about Sam. Sam’s desire for change is not real. For Gleeson, if Sam really wanted to change, he would turn himself in.

The Patient boasts an 87% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 83% fresh score from fans. The review page states that “The Patient” offers “arguably the best work of a career” from its two leads. So it sounds like it paid off to avoid the usual serial killer tropes.