The Office’s Phyllis Smith Never Intended On Auditioning For The Show

In a 2011 interview with MovieWeb, Phyllis Smith revealed that her first dream as a young woman was to be a dancer. Eventually, her age and a knee injury made it difficult for her to keep up in such a physically competitive field, prompting her to take on a series of jobs in Los Angeles to keep afloat — and to keep an eye out for acting gigs.

Eventually, a friend of Smith’s encouraged her to audition for a role in a commercial, and while she didn’t get it, she got on well enough with the casting director to come to the conclusion that casting could be a showbiz area of ​​the thing would do well. The thought stuck in Smith’s mind, and eventually she landed an entry-level job in the same casting director’s office.

Smith then spent almost two decades in casting; During this time she was cast in projects such as “Roswell”, “Spin City” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” per IMDb. Eventually, she ended up in the casting office of The Office, where she served as deputy casting director for the six episodes of the first season and helped with the selection process for all of the main cast. At the time, Smith was happy in her casting position and never even considered joining the cast of The Office herself. But a few days after the audition, a new, unexpected development changed everything.