The Office’s Melora Hardin Has A Very Specific Idea For A Sequel To The Series

In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Hardin opened up about her idea for a comedy reboot. The interviewer notes how The Office creator Greg Daniels envisioned a sequel with new characters in an “expansion of the universe” of the series. However, Hardin had another idea — one with all the original fan favorites. “I think we should make a movie where we get all the original characters back. It would make a very fun movie like the ‘Sex and the City’ franchise,” she told the publication.

There are currently no reboots of The Office in the works, but Daniels seems to think it would need to look different to work in a current context. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I also think the content was very tailored for that time when people weren’t that sensitive to what offends people, so you could have a boss who kept putting his foot in it it.”

It’s hard to say which fans of the reboot version would want more. But Hardin clearly enjoyed her time on the show, acknowledging that she and Carell were partly responsible for how Michael and Jan’s relationship unfolded. “Greg Daniels, Steve Carell and I had lunch during the pilot and we felt like there was this very inappropriate, weird spark between Michael and Jan,” she told Smashing Interviews. She added: “There was one a lot of of collaborations that came naturally.”