The Obvious Fame Ellie Louise Net Worth, Wiki, Bio, Personal Life, Height, Education, Social Media. Ellie Louise is a 20-year-old English content creator who is gaining acclaim with her videos that are shared on YouTube, Tik-Tok, and Instagram.

She uploads videos about fitness, lifestyle, positivity, and many more. Her rise to fame began through her partnership with Seven Perfect Angeles along with The Seven Funtastic Girls channel.

She was featured in a variety of their films, such as “The Day Ellie was a Gymnast Ellie’s Missing Mermaid Powers!’ With an innately charming way of working she was able to make her way into the hearts of the people.

Who Is Ellie Louise?

Ellie Louise sometimes referred to Ellie the Unicorn Ellie Louise, also known as Ellie the Unicorn, is an British YouTuber who uploads educational videos to her own Youtube channel. At the tender age of four she began gymnastics, and soon began to master the sport.

Ellie Louise was born on 20th September 2001 in the UK. The mother of Ellie is Carla and Ellie has a sister Sophie. Ellie has four step-siblings. The rest of her family history, background or connections are available in the public eye.

Ellie Louise ‘The Obvious Fame’

Her parents who watched her grace and poise when she performed gymnastics positions soon understood that their daughter was special. She was noticed by posting some random video clips of her from very young. She literally grew up the front of a camera constantly on camera throughout her life.

Ellie Louise Social Media

She was just 12 at the time she had the audition she took for SAKs. Born a performer, she aced it easily and soon began to earn notice. Her charisma and talent led to her being a hit.

Her YouTube channel is followed by over the 460k and growing. She has been watched by over 2 million followers on Tik-Tok. Ellie is a well-known persona who is a regular user on Instagram (@ellz.xo) which has more than 217k users. she emphasizes the importance of fitness as well as wellness and fashion.

She creates content that inspires people to pursue their dreams. Her social media channels inspire users to become the best version of themselves.

Personal Information: Height, Education, Weight And More.

In 2022 Ellie Louise is 20 years old. The status of her relationship with Ellie is not public until now. Ellie completed her education at an Local High School in England.

She is now an University student who isn’t afraid to update her status each time. Ellie is 5 feet three inches high and weighs about 56 pounds. Ellie is a woman of white natural brown eye and brown locks.

Ellie Louise Net Worth

As an artist, the main income of the 20-year-old star is via social media. The net worth of her is greater than $800k.

Additionally, sponsorships, paid promotions and merchandise make up a portion of her earnings. Her net worth of over $500k in her early years. This is due to her popularity on social media.