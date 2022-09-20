The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Has An Intriguing Pitch For Tim Burton

The first issue to address when trying to figure out how to continue the story of The Nightmare Before Christmas is the format. How could such a project come about without possibly watering down the original? In Henry Selick’s eyes, a short would be the safest bet. “I think Tim might be open to a short film. It would have to be so refreshing… Such a new take to justify a sequel, but a short makes perfect sense,” Selick Collider said in a 2022 interview could lead.

Of the many iconic characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Zero the dog is undoubtedly one of the most popular. He’s by Jack Skellington’s side throughout the film with a smile on his face and a glowing pumpkin nose, and fans couldn’t love him more for it. As such, he is the perfect character for Selick to star in the proposed short Nightmare Before Christmas sequel. If it got together, it could follow its everyday life as Halloween Town’s spooky dog. “Honestly, Zero makes sense not to make this a short film series,” adds Selick.

Maybe one day there will be a sequel to the Nightmare Before Christmas. If that’s ultimately the case, a set of zero-centric shorts, or even a single one, isn’t too bad an idea.