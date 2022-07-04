The New Three Deities! Release Date

advertisement

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will be released this week in a row. Fans are looking forward to seeing two of the strongest characters in the manga in the same panel. The last trip saw the aftermath of the war. All fighters sat together to complete the next step. The arrival of Taiju brought great relief to the Toman Gang. Now the only goal is to fight Mikey and bring him down. Here’s everything you need to know about the next outing.

In the following storyline, fans can catch up on the fight between the strongest three fighters in history. It will be interesting to see if Takemichi would forgive Mikey and go ahead with all the plans to change the shape of Tokyo.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260: What will happen next?

The title and plot details of the next chapter have not yet been released on the internet. This chapter is aligned with one of the most anticipated fights in history. Three of the manga’s strongest characters will be featured in a single panel leading to a battle that will decide the fate of this city. Takemichi, Mikey, and Taiju will join the fight, which will lead to a war that will continue for some time.

Fans are also concerned about Sanzu and Kakucho’s characters. As of this act, these two may not be coming onto the scene anytime soon. Throughout the war, neither Mikey nor Takemichi could face each other. And so these two would be seen fighting the last battle of all.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of the previous chapter of the famous manga, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 159 was Like A Something Demoniac. The chapter started next to the battle in the morning. It was seen that Taiju was the one who played a role in earning a win against Kantou Manji Gang. Even Chifuyu and Hakkai didn’t know about this plan. But then all tables were turned when Taiju drove the vehicle over all of the villains, resulting in all of the heroes claiming an ultimate victory.

The chapter then switches to a conversation between Takemichi and Taiju. The latter told him that he trusts Hanagaki and that he is the only person who can stand up to Mikey. But the man was still out in the open and he had all the strength to start another team of his own. All the fighters thought that Taiju would join Toman. But this was not the case.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 Release Date

Similar to Kaguya-Sama, fans are wondering if the Tokyo Revengers will announce their demise soon enough. But there are many nudes that need to be shown in the final arc. So Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date of the chapter is July 6, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga on Kodansha official pages only. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more updates.