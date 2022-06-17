The Need To Deliver With Severance Isn’t Lost On Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the high stakes and deep world construction of Severance Season 1, particularly in relation to audience expectations. “You see the audience watching every moment and every detail,” Stiller said. “It’s a responsibility.”

The veteran actor, producer and director understands that leaving some plot questions unanswered at the end of the season can be risky, and explained that he and Erickson kept that in mind when crafting the finale. “There’s no closure, but we felt that hopefully audiences would be engaged enough to want another season,” Stiller said. “People bring a lot of their own feelings about other shows that didn’t answer questions or kept kicking the can down the street. We were really aware of this and wanted to make sure we knew the answers to questions.”

Stiller announced in an Instagram post in April that “Severance” would be returning for at least a second season, telling The Hollywood Reporter that if they did, it would help them create episodes for Season 2 and possibly beyond keep an eye on the intended ending of the series. “In the future we’ll be answering questions and asking new ones,” Stiller promised, “but there’s definitely an end point for the show that Dan has in mind.”