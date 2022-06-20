The Ned Detail That Has The Simpsons Fans Scratching Their Heads

In The Simpsons Season 5 Episode 16, Homer Loves Flanders, Homer Simpson and Ned Flanders become best friends. This quickly becomes too much for Ned as Homer chokes on his sympathy, to the point where Ned dreams of killing a bunch of people believing they are all Homer Simpson in a parody sequence of The Deadly Tower ‘ from 1975.” However, an observant viewer found something amiss about the scene.

Redditor u/Bob_ombGamingYT presented a screenshot of the moment along with the following question: “Did anyone notice in this scene that Ned is holding the gun with his right hand?” In the scene, it’s clear that Ned is holding the gun wrong, but a lot of people did quickly explained why that might be the case. For starters, it’s important to point out that this is a dream sequence, not real life. But even that aside, there are other reasons Ned might hold the gun like that. One user wrote, “Can only fire most rifles with your right hand or you end up with brass burning your arm from the ejected rounds.”

Meanwhile, u/therealbighairy offers this explanation: “Maybe, and I’m serious, is his right eye dominant? It is indeed possible. I’m right-handed, but the left eye is dominant.” This isn’t the first time fans have caught old Neddy with the wrong hand. Twitter account @iresimpsonsfans pointed to multiple instances of Ned using his right hand to do everything from writing a letter to playing the guitar. On the other hand, it’s always good to remember that this is a cartoon and cartoons don’t always have to be 100% realistic.